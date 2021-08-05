Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,580. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.