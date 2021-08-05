Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $30.57

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $28.16 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

