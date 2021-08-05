Brokerages Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price at $32.75

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBPH stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.