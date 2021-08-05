Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $51.86

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $112,132.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,606 shares of company stock worth $9,266,490.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 1,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,406. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -211.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

