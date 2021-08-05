Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $14.80

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.08 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

