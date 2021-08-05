Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The business had revenue of C$12.45 billion during the quarter.

