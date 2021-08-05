Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,499 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

