Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.28 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

