Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.90 Million in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

