Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.27. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

