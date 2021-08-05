Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 486.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 29,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9,115.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $93.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

