Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

