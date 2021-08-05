Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $60,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

