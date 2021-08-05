Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 324,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 204,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 281.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,726 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

