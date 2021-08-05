Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,993,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

