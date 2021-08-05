Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,709 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 71,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,597. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

