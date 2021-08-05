Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $455.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

