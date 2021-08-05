Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.