Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,349. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

