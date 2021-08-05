Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

