BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $361.91. The company had a trading volume of 574,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

