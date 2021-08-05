BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $786,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,889,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.33. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.