BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 198,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $125,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CAAP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $864.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. On average, analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

