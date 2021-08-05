BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $272,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

