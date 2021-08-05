Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $236.45 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $236.45 million and $68,723.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.12 or 0.00617867 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.