Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 208.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 208.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $229.83 million and approximately $68,014.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00627269 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.