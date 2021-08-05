C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 319.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $43.12 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

