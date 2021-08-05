Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

