CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $4.42 million and $110,178.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00101494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00139995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,670.37 or 0.99660757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.32 or 0.00824126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,001,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,077 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

