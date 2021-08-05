California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.67 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

