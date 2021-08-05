California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

