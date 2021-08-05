California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In related news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

