California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nkarta worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

