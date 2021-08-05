California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 528,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $869.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

