California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,164 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $892.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

