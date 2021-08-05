Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. Calix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

