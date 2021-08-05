Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Shares of CPE traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 24,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,410. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.