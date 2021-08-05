Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 437,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40. Camtek has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

