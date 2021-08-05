Canaccord Genuity Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.44.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

