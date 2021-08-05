Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 104,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 681.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 253.1% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,076 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $104.69 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

