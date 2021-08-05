Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $73,000 Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medallia were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,670 shares of company stock worth $11,144,234. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.