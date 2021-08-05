Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,503 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.