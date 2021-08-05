Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 70 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

