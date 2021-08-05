Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,470. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

