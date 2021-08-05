Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.