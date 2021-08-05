Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$433.15 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

