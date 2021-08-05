Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $302.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,121 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Fastenal worth $302,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

