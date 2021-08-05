Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Credit Acceptance worth $125,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $17.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $544.09. 157,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $563.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,250 shares of company stock worth $33,093,328. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

