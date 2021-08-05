Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 13,867 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Broadcom worth $524,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.67. 832,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,743. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.48 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

