Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

